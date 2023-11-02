Overnight fire at DeKalb County gas station investigated as arson

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An overnight fire at a gas station near Decatur is being investigated as a possible arson.

According to DeKalb County Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb County Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the Texaco gas station on North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Way just after 2 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the store. They shut off the gas line and put out the flames.

Atlanta News First spoke with the wife of the employee who was working at the store at the time. She said her husband told her two men came into the store. One had a gun and pointed it at her husband, demanding that he come out of the glass enclosure. He refused, the wife said.

That’s when the other man started pouring gasoline into the enclosure and lit it on fire, the husband told his wife. She said her husband grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames. That frustrated the men, she said, so they ran off.

Arson investigators said the store does have surveillance cameras and that they will be looking at the footage to verify what happened.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.