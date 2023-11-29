Owners of Patel Plaza in Decatur plan major renovations

Share

This story has been updated.

By Anila Yoganathan, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Patel Brothers family is planning to renovate Patel Plaza off of Church Street in phases over the next year or so, once the company has the proper permits.

The renovations will feature a completely new look to the complex. The last major exterior renovation occurred in 2012 when the exterior of the buildings were changed to include a more South Asian style of architecture.

“We usually renovate [every] 10 to 15 years, depending on the store,” Rakesh Patel, who helps with the family business, said.

Patel Brothers’ Decatur location used to be one of the top five locations the company has in the country, but over time that ranking has dropped due to a variety of reasons. In metro Atlanta, the location of the South Asian population has grown in the last twenty years. As the growing population has migrated to specific parts of the metro, Patel Brothers has opened up two more locations, one in Kennesaw and another in Suwanee.

For the upcoming renovation to the Decatur location, Patel hopes to increase the quality of the shopping center and therefore attract more customers, including a younger generation.

This renovation will include expanding the Patel Brothers store within the plaza. The store will expand to include one of the neighboring storefronts since the tenant’s lease is about to end.

Some of the additional space will be used for just that, more space. As of right now, the current front of the store is a bit crowded and the aisles are a bit clustered. The new space will be used to expand those clustered areas to allow more room for customers and staff to move around.

“Everything will be cleaned up. It’s a very modern look,” Patel said.

The upgrades will also include updating the lighting in the store and the communal area, that is not leased, to be more economically friendly.

As for the outside, the new design has more glass and wood facade, much like Apple and Whole Foods. Patel said the company is also looking into adding electric vehicle charging ports to the parking lot, depending on the power situation.

Construction will begin once the necessary permits have been approved. Patel said they hope to file the applications for the permits as soon as possible but are in the process of gathering the necessary materials.

Once approved, construction should take at least six months and Patel said they’re planning to do most of the work at night, though he wants to be mindful of the noise and the impact to residents living nearby.

Here are renderings of the proposed renovation:

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.