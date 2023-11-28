(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates holds annual tree lighting on the Town Green

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates held its annual lighting of the holiday on the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 27. Festivities included performances by DeKalb School of the Arts ballerinas, carols and a sing-along led by the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir and an appearance from Santa Claus.

