(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates holds annual tree lighting on the Town Green

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates held its annual lighting of the holiday on the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 27. Festivities included performances by DeKalb School of the Arts ballerinas, carols and a sing-along led by the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir and an appearance from Santa Claus.
Avondale Estates Commissioner Lisa Shortell holds a handful of candy canes during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts ballerinas Lauren Armstrong and Amelia Meyer perform a dance from “The Nutcracker” during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ballerinas from DeKalb School of the Arts watch their fellow dancers perform during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People sing carols along with the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chassity Walker and her daughter Cameron, 8, pose for a photo during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dona Georgieva and Heather Putnam from Got Magic Entertainment pose for a photo during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heather Putnam from Got Magic Entertainment spins a light-up hula hoop during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People hold up their cell phone lights while singing along with the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shelly Woodruff (right) is lit by her cell phone light during the carol sing-along with the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir at the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa arrives at the Town Green during the annual lighting of the holiday tree in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa waves to families during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lori Lejeune and her husband John Etnyre look at the holiday tree after it was lit on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beth Lewis and her daughter Olivia look at the holiday tree after it was lit on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarah Galatioto-Ruff and her son Niko check out the holiday tree after it was lit on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa waves from his sleigh during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around the holiday tree after it was lit on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts ballerina Lucia Szymura performs a dance from “The Nutcracker” during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts Ballerinas Averi Thompson and Kate Heston perform a dance from the “The Nutcracker” during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts ballerinas Niya Brown, Alex Sanders and Mia Campagna perform a dance from “The Nutcracker” during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chas Berndt and his son Pierce listen to the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir perform during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark Green directs the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir for the 18th year during the annual lighting of the holiday tree on the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
