(PHOTOS) Chai Pani hosts Diwali celebration

Decatur, GA — Indian street food restaurant Chai Pani Decatur in the city’s West Ponce Business District celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday, Nov. 12, with food and drink specials, complimentary henna, pani puri, fireworks and music from DJ VJ. Chai Pani Decatur is located at 406 W. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur.
Trisha Deshmukh (left) and Anu Trivedi show the complimentary henna they had done during Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Najma prepares pani puri for guests during Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Janhavi Parekh (left) and Vedika Mehra said they were enjoying their meal and were first time visitors to Chai Pani Decatur during the Indian street food restaurant’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Subash Reddy, Ali Rozaki, Mayura Murthy and Shivam Chandra celebrate Diwali at Chai Pani Decatur on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hostesses Anna Cohen and Sadie Specht greeted guests during Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pranjal Muthe holds a bowl of pani puri during Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ VJ spins tunes during Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Annie Jacob celebrates Diwali at Chai Pani Decatur on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bhavana Chadive and Deepak Kovvuri celebrate Diwali at Chai Pani Decatur on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashrita Reddy Kancharla attends Chai Pani Decatur’s Diwali Mela on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to right) Sakshi Voglekar, Nishtha Nanda and Nitya Tak celebrate Diwali at Chai Pani Decatur on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
