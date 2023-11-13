(PHOTOS) Chai Pani hosts Diwali celebration

Share

Decatur, GA — Indian street food restaurant Chai Pani Decatur in the city’s West Ponce Business District celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday, Nov. 12, with food and drink specials, complimentary henna, pani puri, fireworks and music from DJ VJ. Chai Pani Decatur is located at 406 W. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur.

