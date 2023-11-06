(PHOTOS) Decatur’s Legacy Park hosts 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship

Decatur, GA — Forty-two professional climbers signed up to compete in skills and safety-based challenges during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The competition is held every November and includes an aerial rescue event, work climb, open ascend, a belay speed climb, and a throw line event.
“Each of the stations kind of mimic what we do for a living in our general career,” Rusty Lee director of tree care at Heirloom Tree and Garden said. Lee said the competition rotates locations every two years, so they expect to return to Legacy Park in 2024.
Jhonny Lopez from ArborSaving Tree Care competes in the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Culpan from Coastal ArborWorks in Shalimar Florida lowers a simulated victim during the aerial rescue event at the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Culpan said this was his second competition. “I’ve learned so much, and I try to mentor the younger climbers.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hope Ladewig with Gill Tree Care prepares to take on the aerial rescue event during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As a judge looks on from the left, Hope Ladewig from Gill Tree Care (center) competes in the aerial rescue event during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Former teacher Hope Ladewig with Gill Tree Care said she has been climbing about three and a half years. Ladewig competed in the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
T. J. “Tree J” Convery (left) of Tree Climbers International and Trees for All facilitates the family fun climb during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lily Collins takes part in the family fun climb during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
2023 Georgia Arborist Association Tree Climbing Championship Chairperson Christie Bryant wears her “Tree Maven” costume during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daniel Proctor, a sole proprietor and contract climber from Hoschton, Georgia checks his gear during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Drew Bracewell of Diagram 8 Tree Service sizes things up before competing in the aerial rescue event during in the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Bracewell said he had volunteered before, but this was his first time competing. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People participate in the family fun climb during in the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
New Urban Forestry Operations Manager John-Ashley Reese poses for a photo during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fletcher Harper of Harper’s Tree Service in Alabama reaches for the bell after racing 55 feet up a rope while competing in the speed climb during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A large American flag flies over the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
