(PHOTOS) Decatur’s Legacy Park hosts 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship

Decatur, GA — Forty-two professional climbers signed up to compete in skills and safety-based challenges during the 25th Annual Georgia Tree Climbing Championship hosted by the Georgia Arborist Association at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The competition is held every November and includes an aerial rescue event, work climb, open ascend, a belay speed climb, and a throw line event.

“Each of the stations kind of mimic what we do for a living in our general career,” Rusty Lee director of tree care at Heirloom Tree and Garden said. Lee said the competition rotates locations every two years, so they expect to return to Legacy Park in 2024.

