(PHOTOS) Family, friends mark anniversary of Quanisha Ball’s death

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Family and friends of Quanisha Ball gathered near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Blackmon Drive on Friday, Nov. 17 for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Ball’s death.

Ball died after the driver of a Dodge Challenger hit her as she crossed Scott Boulevard at Blackmon Drive. The vigil was held near the intersection.

Ball worked as a patient account representative at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

“Q worked at my front desk. I work at the injection clinic,” Injection Clinic nurse Shannon Franklin-Seay said. “She used to bring me my patients. I really, really miss Q. It just broke my heart. … It’s just different going to the front desk and Q’s not there. She was a joy. I love her. I miss her.”

Ball’s mother, Courtney Thompkins, has been working since her daughter’s death to push for improvements at Scott and Blackmon.

“We’ve been working with the commissioner (DeKalb County Dist. 2 Commissioner Michelle Long-Spears) to make some progress,” Thompkins said. “We’ve been helping to do some things at the intersection. It’s small steps, but it’s going. My daughter just didn’t die for anything, she’s saving other people’s lives”.

Thompkins said she’d like her daughter to be honored in some way.

“Maybe put a plaque or something there because she is really out here changing this community, and she had only been here for a year and half,” Thompkins said. “That really shows that her life does matter.”

Representatives from DeKalb County Dist. 2 Commissioner Michelle Long-Spears office attended the vigil (Spears was out of town and unable to attend) and gave an update on the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) safety audit.

Spears previously said addressing this stretch of road is a priority for her. Her office is in touch with the Georgia Department of Transportation, and there’s a safety audit underway for this section of Scott Boulevard.

“We share the community’s interest in pedestrian safety, and we have been communicating with DeKalb County Police, DeKalb Transportation, and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT),” Spears said in an email.

In terms of the safety audit, GDOT has studied the intersection and has a design for improvements that’s out for bid. Once that work begins, it will take about six months to complete, she said.

“The new design appears to greatly improve pedestrian safety and prioritization compared to the current scenario,” Spears said. “The project aims to provide enhancements to vulnerable roadway user safety and includes a new bulb out (which decreases crossing distance for pedestrians), new ADA ramps, and the installation of a new crosswalk across US78/Scott Blvd. The signal timing will also be enhanced, given the proposed changes.”

Members of the Medlock Area Neighborhood Association (MANA) also attended to show their support.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.