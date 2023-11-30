(PHOTOS) MARTA, county officials celebrate groundbreaking of Kensington station development

Share

DeKalb County, GA — MARTA and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Kensington Station transit-oriented development (TOD) on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Located across Kensington Road just south of the Kensington rail station, the 4.3-acre site will include 259 units of affordable senior and workforce family housing, HADC’s new headquarters, community space and amenities, and convenient access to MARTA bus and rail service.

