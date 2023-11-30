(PHOTOS) MARTA, county officials celebrate groundbreaking of Kensington station development

DeKalb County, GA — MARTA and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Kensington Station transit-oriented development (TOD) on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Located across Kensington Road just south of the Kensington rail station, the 4.3-acre site will include 259 units of affordable senior and workforce family housing, HADC’s new headquarters, community space and amenities, and convenient access to MARTA bus and rail service.
Sitework is underway at the Kensington Station transit-oriented development across Kensington Road just south of the MARTA Kensington rail station in DeKalb County. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA Board of Directors Immediate Past Chair/ DeKalb County Rita Scott speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony in DeKalb County on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood (center) listens to a speaker during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony in DeKalb County on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony in DeKalb County on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA offered shoe covers to attendees to protect their footwear during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony in DeKalb County on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Rita Scott, MARTA Board of Directors Immediate Past Chair/ DeKalb County, looks on from the right. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Attendees listen to a speaker during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA Director of Marketing Chinnette Cannida wears a MARTA “ugly” sweaters during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony in DeKalb County on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Delores Crowell from the Office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(L-R) DeKalb County Commissioners Ted Terry, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson, Delores Crowell from the Office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, Housing Authority of DeKalb County President and CEO E.P. “Pete” Walker, Jr., Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach and DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw wield the ceremonial shovels during the Kensington Station transit-oriented development groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Sitework is underway at the Kensington Station transit-oriented development across Kensington Road just south of the MARTA Kensington rail station in DeKalb County. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Kensington transit-oriented development is located across Kensington Road, just south of the MARTA Kensington rail station in DeKalb County. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Looking toward Memorial Drive and other new construction, sitework is underway at the Kensington Station transit-oriented development across from the MARTA Kensington rail station in DeKalb County. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sitework is underway for the Kensington Station transit-oriented development across from the MARTA Kensington rail station in DeKalb County. The intersection of Kensington Road and Memorial Drive is at the top right. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sitework is underway for the Kensington Station transit-oriented development across from the MARTA Kensington rail station (upper left) and next to other new construction in DeKalb County. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
