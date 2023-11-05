(PHOTOS) Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain, GA — The annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park returned for the 22nd year on Nov. 2 for four days of traditional dancing and drumming, storytelling, and interactive demonstrations.
People gather on the Historic Square at Stone Mountain Park for the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ryan LittleEagle dances during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fancy Dancer Robin Jumper performs during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aztec dancers perform during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jenni Blake from Lone Wolf Trading Post with hand-made Native American art for sale during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Primitive Demonstrator Kenneth “Buck” Windsor shares his knowledge about the ways of the ancestors during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hippie Mike talks with visitors about a replica of a Lakota Sioux style tipi from the 1800s during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silver Ridge Singers drummers provide a rhythm for the dancers during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silver Ridge Singers drum and dance group performs during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silver Ridge Singers drum and dance group performs during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A closeup of dancer Dakota Shaw-Oliver’s jingle dress as she waits to perform during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jingle dress dancer Dakota Shaw-Oliver performs during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Primitive Demonstrator Brian Schnurpel shares his extensive knoweldge of Lakota Sioux style tipis and the materials used to make them during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Market vendor Jose Cushcagua sells his merchandise during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Market vendor Rachel Cook of Journey to Venus offered hand rolled incense, sage and other items during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jason Clark from Southeastern Reptile Rescue holds a king snake while giving a demonstration during the 22nd annual Native American Festival and Powwow at Stone Mountain Park on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
