(PHOTOS) Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain, GA — The annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park returned for the 22nd year on Nov. 2 for four days of traditional dancing and drumming, storytelling, and interactive demonstrations.

