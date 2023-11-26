(PHOTOS) Santa visits the Decatur Square

Decatur, GA — Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop in Decatur to visit with children, take photos and spread some holiday cheer during the city’s free Santa on the Square event on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Nisheia Holly, 13, helps with the cookies during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Oliver Nelson waits in line to see Santa Claus with his parents Michael and Kristin during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus gives a wink and a nod during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charlotte Hartman visits Santa Claus during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mrs. Claus blows a kiss to Charlotte Hartman sitting on Santa’s lap during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tourism Manager Sherry Jackman shows the 2023 Decatur Bicentennial Holiday Ornament during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The ornament was designed by artist Meredith Bradley of City in Bloom Ceramics. Jackman said they are available at Sq/Ft, Little Shop of Stories, Wild Oats and Billy Goats and the Decatur Visitors Center. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-month-old Lucy wears a festive outfit while visiting Santa Claus with her parents John and Julie Standridge during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
In addition to Santa on the Square on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, it was Small Business Saturday and Shirley Baylis, Business Development Manager for the city of Decatur, had festive paper ready to wrap gifts bought from downtown merchants. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Pettigrew drops letters in the North Pole Express Mailbox she wrote to Santa Claus for her two grandchildren in New Orleans and niece in Georgia during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Ginevra finishes her cookie after mailing a letter to Santa Claus during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daniel and Emily O’ Kelley pose for a photo with son Rory in front of the big ornament during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People stand by the city’s Christmas tree during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The official tree lighting celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julie and Michael Bennett look on while their son Oliver writes a letter to Santa Claus during Santa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
