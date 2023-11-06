(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur Wine Festival

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people poured into the Decatur Square to sample over 400 wines, ciders, non-alcoholic spirits and more during the 2023 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4. Ticket proceeds from the event benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance.
Thousands of people poured into the Decatur Square to sample hundreds of wines, ciders and non-alcoholic spirits during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candice Williams enjoys the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Martin and Cynthia Oliver came out to the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Madot Girma pours with a smile during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thousands of people poured into the Decatur Square to sample hundreds of wines, ciders and non-alcoholic spirits during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Swagspert Tammy Washington with the city of Decatur enjoys the DJ’s music at the Decatur Arts Alliance merch table during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adrienne Holland and Sandra Day dance while the DJ spins tunes during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nelia Blakely dances on the Square during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Pam Martin, Josh Martin, Ross Winecoff and Elexa Bancroft Raddock pose with some fried chicken in front of food vendor Mothers Best during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Winecoff said he and Ean Bancroft plan to open a permanent location for the “nostalgia driven fried chicken bar” in the former Calle Latina location at 406 Church Street in downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Judy (center), her mother-in-law Jayne (right) and Jayne’s friend Sue (left) celebrate Jayne’s son and Judy’s husband’s birthday during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Luana Slaughter and her father Richard Kelly enjoy the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bride-to-be Niki Arjmand (third from right) and her crew take in the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thousands of people poured into the Decatur Square to sample hundreds of wines, ciders and non-alcoholic spirits during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Maya Hahn, holding her hand decorated cane, greets guests as they enter the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lauren Wiggins and her mother Juanell Wiggins enjoy the DJ’s music during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Steve Standard pours a sample for a guest during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kendrick Holliday samples a chardonnay during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adrienne Herron tries a chardonnay during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hector Amador samples a red during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Jay Wilson and his parents Gregory and Delicia Wilson enjoy the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.