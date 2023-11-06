(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur Wine Festival

Share

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people poured into the Decatur Square to sample over 400 wines, ciders, non-alcoholic spirits and more during the 2023 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4. Ticket proceeds from the event benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance.

