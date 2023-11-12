(PHOTOS) Veterans Day Memorial Service at the Decatur Cemetery

Share

Decatur, GA — The Auxiliary Unit from American Legion Harold Byrd Post 66 in Avondale Estates held its annual Veterans Day Memorial Service at the Decatur Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The service was first held after a Memorial Rock was placed at the cemetery by the post in 1945 and has taken place each year since.

“Today it is our privilege to say thank you to all Americas Veterans, to let them know that we appreciate them for their service and honor them for their sacrifices. The price of freedom is high, we cannot afford to forget those willing to pay it,” American Legion Auxiliary Unit 66 President Sarah Zingarelli said.

