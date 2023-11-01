Police: Dunwoody officers shoot driver who ‘produced handgun’ during pursuit in Brookhaven

Share

By Rebekka Schramm and Hope Dean, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of a shooting in Brookhaven Wednesday morning involving Dunwoody police officers.

According to Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek, the incident began in Dunwoody at about 7 a.m. when license-plate readers alerted officers that a stolen Dodge Challenger had been spotted in the area. Officers started looking for the vehicle and found it near the intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East.

“When they attempted to stop it, the vehicle willfully rammed two of our police cars,” Cheek said.

The officers pursued the car three or four miles down Ashford-Dunwoody into the city of Brookhaven.

“The suspect wrecked his vehicle and bailed on foot,” Cheek said. “During that foot chase, he [the driver of the Challenger] produced a firearm, and our officers fired shots at him.”

Cheek said at last check, the driver was still in the hospital. Police have not yet released his identity.

The GBI has now taken over the investigation. Cheek said the three officers who fired their weapons will be placed on routine administrative leave during the GBI’s investigation.

No officers were injured.

