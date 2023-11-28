President Biden will attend Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service; expect traffic detours

Share

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend memorial services for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Tuesday, Nov. 28.

DeKalb County Schools confirmed to Decaturish that student dismissal for Druid Hills High, Druid Hills Middle, Fernbank Elementary, and Briar Vista Elementary will be affected by the visit. The county’s full press release appears at the end of this story.

The services will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University; Carter’s body will leave the Carter Center where she is currently lying in repose around 11:30 a.m., with the service to follow.

As with past visits, it is expected that President Biden will arrive at Dobbins Air Force Base Tuesday morning. There are several potential routes President Biden could take to the service.

Avoid I-75 between Marietta and the connector and I-85 between the connector and Druid Hills Road NE. Avoid Northside Drive between Dobbins and West Paces Ferry Road and around Collier Hills.

Try to avoid Rock Springs Road NE and N Decatur Road as well. If you have business at Emory between Eagle Way and N Decatur Road, good luck and prepare to take a detour.

Here’s the full press release from DeKalb County Schools:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has been informed that transportation delays are expected at four (4) schools tomorrow due to the memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, which is to be held at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. The schools affected are Druid Hills High, Druid Hills Middle, Fernbank Elementary, and Briar Vista Elementary. The attendance of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Jimmy Carter is anticipated, leading to enhanced security measures and significant road closures in the vicinity of Emory University. The road closures will begin at approximately 4 a.m. and are expected to continue until 4 p.m. The schools expected to be impacted are: Druid Hills High School: — Bus routes will be severely impacted. — Car riders will face difficulties due to detours. Druid Hills Middle School: — Bus routes will be severely impacted. — Several streets commonly used for school access will be closed. Briar Vista Elementary and Fernbank Elementary Schools: — Bus pick-ups may be heavily impacted. — Student drop-offs may experience significant delays. We strongly encourage all families of these schools to utilize the free DCSD Transportation app for real- time updates on bus locations. The app can be downloaded HERE or by visiting https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/parents/edulog-parent-portal/. Families can also contact their child’s school directly or the DCSD Transportation Dispatch at 678-676-1305 for further assistance or information. We appreciate everyone’s understanding, patience, and support during this time and extend our gratitude to the DeKalb County School District community for their cooperation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.