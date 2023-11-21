Public safety news – Juvenile accused of breaking into vehicles in Decatur; Jeep hits telephone pole

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police detained a 15-year-old accused of breaking into vehicles on Monday.

Sgt. John Bender said that at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, police responded to the 1100 block of Church Street after getting a call about someone breaking into vehicles.

“Witnesses informed officers they noticed two people breaking into a vehicle and provided a description of both to the officers,” Sgt. Bender said. “A Decatur police officer noticed the two persons at the intersection of Willow Lane and Church Street matching the description given. Both suspects fled upon seeing the officer. Officers were able to locate one of the suspects in the immediate area and detained him. The suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile from Decatur, Ga. was turned over to his legal guardian. The case has been referred to the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County.”

In an unrelated incident, police responded to a crash on Tuesday that involved a Jeep hitting a telephone pole.

“On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 12:55 pm, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Ponce de Leon Place in reference to an accident,” Sgt. Bender said. “The accident investigation revealed a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on Clairemont Avenue. The driver of the Jeep stated an unknown vehicle turned in front of their vehicle, causing them to swerve. This maneuver forced the Jeep off the roadway, striking a telephone pole. The driver of the Jeep was checked at the scene by medical personnel but was not transported to a hospital.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.