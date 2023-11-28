Record shows student brought handgun to Tucker Middle

Share

Tucker, GA — A student brought a weapon to Tucker Middle School on Nov. 8 and triggered a lockdown.

An incident report shows the student brought a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

The report doesn’t include any specifics about the case, like how school staff learned about the gun.

Here’s the letter the school sent to families on Nov. 8 regarding the incident.

Dear Tucker Middle School Families: Tucker Middle School is dedicated to ensuring a secure and nurturing learning atmosphere for every student, employee, and visitor. This message provides our families with accurate and timely information regarding an incident at our school this morning. School administrators received a report that a student had a weapon on campus before school began. They promptly confiscated and secured it with the assistance of a School Resource Officer (SRO). The school was placed on a Level 2 Lockdown. I commend the swift and appropriate actions taken by our staff and SRO in handling this situation. Bringing a weapon of any form to school has serious consequences, as outlined in the DCSD Student Code of Conduct. I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our “See Something, Say Something” campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school. I appreciate your dedication to keeping our Tucker Family safe and creating positive experiences at Tucker Middle School. As always, please contact me with any questions, comments, or concerns. Sincerely, Deborah Satterfield, Principal Tucker Middle School

