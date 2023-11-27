Type to search

Space heater possible cause of apartment fire in DeKalb County

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Space heater possible cause of apartment fire in DeKalb County

Atlanta News First Nov 27, 2023
DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in at 8:10 a.m. for a fire at 3526 Sleeping Fawn Knolls in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, GA (Atlanta News First) — Crews battled a large apartment fire Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in at 8:10 a.m. for a fire at 3526 Sleeping Fawn Knolls in Decatur.

The Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene where huge flames and billowing smoke could be seen coming through the roof of a building.

No injuries were reported.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says the fire was possibly caused by a space heater.

“You want to make sure space heaters have kind of a space around them, space to breathe if that makes sense,” said Captain Jaeson Daniels, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.