Stone Mountain City Council buys solar-powered pedestrian crossing system

Stone Mountain, GA – In their regular session on Wednesday Nov. 8, the Stone Mountain City Council met and pre-approved the purchase of a solar-powered pedestrian crossing system from Utilicom Supply Associates for $11,787.20.

This amount is within budget, and comes from the account designated for traffic-calming measures around the city.

It will be installed between the addresses of 951 and 953 Main St. The system has an LED beacon that will activate once a button is pressed by a pedestrian, indicating they are about to cross the street. The beacon then activates, giving drivers a more overt signal that someone is crossing the street, and they need to stop.

City Manager Darnetta Tyus said she expects about two to three weeks for installation of the new crosswalk indicators.

In other news:

— City Manager Tyus announced that a draft of the 2024 budget will be presented at the next council meeting on Nov. 21st. There will also be a special called meeting on Dec. 9 to go over the budget with the council in detail ahead of the deadline.

