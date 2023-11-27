Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

Share

By Talgat Almanov, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A suspect in a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station Sunday afternoon has been identified and is in custody at the hospital, police said Monday.

The suspect will be charged in the shooting after being released from the hospital, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police have not yet named the suspect.

One man died and two others were injured after being shot at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake, police said.

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to the gas station in reference to a person shot around 3:26 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Antione Lewis, police said.

“We can also confirm from the initial investigation that there were two groups of individuals in the parking lot who appeared to know each other. They were involved in a physical confrontation which led to the gunfire,” police said.

According to police, there was evidence that more people were injured in the shooting. A man and a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.