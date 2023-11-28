Tucker to hire deputy city manager as new city manager

Share

Tucker, GA — After a national search for a new city manager which garnered more than 30 applicants and five interviewed finalists, Tucker Mayor Frank Auman announced at a city council meeting Nov. 27 that he has recommended deputy city manager John McHenry for the position.

Tami Hanlin, who is the current city manager, will be retiring effective January 2024.

The city council will take a formal vote to approve the appointment at their regular meeting Dec. 11.

In other business:

— Tucker has hired Gregory Campbell as the city’s first-ever fire marshal, hired Turron McCoy as a code enforcement officer, and hired Blanca Brito as an account payroll specialist.

— Director of Public Works Ishri Sankar proposed a stormwater maintenance policy to clarify what maintenance the city is responsible for versus property owners. Under the proposed policy, the city will be responsible for all stormwater infrastructure within the right of way up to the first structure outside the right of way. Property owners will be responsible for structures on their property beyond that point.

Sankar also presented a traffic-calming policy that will define which streets will be eligible for traffic-calming measures.

— Community Development Director Courtney Smith offered a discussion of possible invasive vegetation regulations. Smith said that the city currently prohibits “noxious weeds” but does not define what that means, which presents a problem in terms of enforcement. Smith said that specifying a list of invasives with possible reference to a list from the Georgia Exotic Pest Plant Council would be a useful addition.

“We’ll have to be clear that we won’t be eradicating kudzu. Kudzu has a pretty good head start on code enforcement staff,” Smith said. Smith added that despite that, it is possible to have an impact.

Council member Alexis Weaver said that she would like to see some recognition of native plant restoration efforts, and also that she was concerned that chemicals used to remove invasives might create runoff that pollutes waterways.

— The council voted to award a contract for resurfacing and adding safety improvement to Juliette Road to CW Matthews Contracting in the amount of $1.14 million

— The city awarded a contract to Construction 57 in the amount of $379,310 to add a sidewalk along the north side of East Ponce de Leon Avenue from Idlewood Road to Oakengate Drive. The project will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

— The council authorized City Attorney Ted Baggett to acquire a portion of the property at 5960 East Ponce de Leon Avenue for the purposes of extending Richardson Street to connect with East Ponce de Leaon Avenue.

