Avondale Estates City Commission to hold regular meeting on Dec. 20

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The city commission will consider adopting the holiday and meeting calendars for 2024. The city commission will continue to meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-646-931-3860. The webinar ID is 872 7673 3555. To view the meeting agendas, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city commission will also consider adopting the occupational tax formula. The ordinance does not change the occupation tax ratio, but provides for codes that are easier for businesses and the city staff to apply.

“For the purpose of this article, every person engaged in business requiring the payment of occupational taxes shall be classified by business profitability in accordance with the major line of business as defined in the North American Industry Classification System (“NAICS”) published by the United States government,” the ordinance states. “All separate businesses engaged in more than one (1) business activity shall be classified on the basis of their dominant business activity at each location where business is done; except, that a person whose dominant business activity is legally exempt as defined by this article shall be classified according to such person’s principal subsidiary business, if any, which is subject to the levy and assessment of occupation taxes.”

In other business:

– The city commission will consider appointing the city solicitor and municipal court judge.

– The city commission will also consider approving an underground easement with Georgia Power at the Town Green for underground lines, a pole and a transformer box. The utility would provide power to the commercial development.

The city commission did not approve the easement at its Nov. 29 and had requested more information about the exact location of the transformer.

At the Nov. 29 meeting, commissioners raised concerns about where the utility would be located at the Town Green. The transformer was initially proposed to be on concrete near the market pavilion and about 10 feet away from where the commercial development will be built.

