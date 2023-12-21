Avondale Estates reopens application for city’s boards, commissions until Jan. 17

Avondale Estates reopens application for city’s boards, commissions until Jan. 17City of Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates has reopened its application for the city’s boards and commissions. The deadline to apply is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.
For more information or to apply, click here.
The city had received applications for the boards and commissions but experienced some challenges in the process of transitioning to a new city clerk.
“We had some missing applications from applicants that we have now discovered,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the Dec. 13 city commission meeting.
The city also needed to advertise for the greenspace advisory committee.
Bryant proposed, and the city commission agreed, to reopen the application for all vacancies until Jan. 17. Individuals who have already applied for a board or commission do not need to reapply.
Applications are being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority, Ethics Board, Greenspace Advisory Committee, Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board.
Here are brief descriptions of each board as posted on the city’s website:
– Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board
– Ethics Board
– Greenspace Advisory Committee
– Historic Preservation Commission
– Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board
