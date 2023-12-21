Avondale Estates reopens application for city’s boards, commissions until Jan. 17

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates has reopened its application for the city’s boards and commissions. The deadline to apply is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to apply, click here.

The city had received applications for the boards and commissions but experienced some challenges in the process of transitioning to a new city clerk.

“We had some missing applications from applicants that we have now discovered,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the Dec. 13 city commission meeting.

The city also needed to advertise for the greenspace advisory committee.

Bryant proposed, and the city commission agreed, to reopen the application for all vacancies until Jan. 17. Individuals who have already applied for a board or commission do not need to reapply.

Applications are being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority, Ethics Board, Greenspace Advisory Committee, Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board.

Here are brief descriptions of each board as posted on the city’s website:

– Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board The Downtown Development Authority’s mission is to encourage redevelopment activities and provide assistance to private and public partners for the purpose of improving the downtown area. – Ethics Board The Ethics Board meets on an as needed basis to establish procedures, hear complaints, and perform other duties associated with ethical practices. – Greenspace Advisory Committee Greenspace Advisory Committee members serve as advocates, educators, doers and advisors on greenspace projects and programs that protect, preserve, maintain and enhance trees, parks, greenspace and landscaping on public property within the city of Avondale Estates. – Historic Preservation Commission The Commission is a volunteer board of residents of the City of Avondale Estates with professions or special interests in architecture, history, planning, landscape architecture or other historic preservation-related disciplines. – Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board The Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board reviews and makes recommendations to applicants who are requesting a change in their land use, and to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, who make the final decision to approve or deny an applicant’s request during a public hearing on the proposal.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.