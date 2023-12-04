Circulator shuttle pilot program ends in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Nov. 27 marked the end of the GoDecatur circulator shuttle in Decatur, and a shuttle service likely won’t come back until 2024.

The GoDecatur circulator shuttle started in April as a pilot program that transportation between city residential neighborhoods and the city’s five commercial districts.

“We do anticipate bringing back a report to the city commission in quarter one of 2024 that has evaluated this circulator program but also looks at other transportation options that we can invest in and make something more permanent,” Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said at the Nov. 27 city commission meeting.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority approved a resolution in support of the GoDecatur Circulator shuttle pilot program during its April 14 meeting. The DDA funded the cost of the drivers for the length of the pilot program, which was about $10,000.

There were two 12-passenger buses that ran continuously from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. The timing of the full loop was about 45 minutes, but riders had waited up to 20 minutes before the next shuttle arrived, Threadgill previously said.

The shuttle went to 15 stops, which included the Decatur Recreation Center, Philips Tower, Harmony Park, CVS, the post office, the YMCA, Legacy Park and other senior residential areas.

“This is a way to pick up the service but expand the service,” Threadgill said. “The other part of the equation is that prior to the pandemic, the DDA also contributed to what was called the Go60+ shuttle. That was a service for our local seniors to access services in our downtown, in our other commercial districts. This is a marriage between the service of Let’s Ride Atlanta and the Go60+ shuttle that was in existence prior to the pandemic.”

The GoDecatur shuttle was not age-restricted, but preference was given to seniors.

