Dec. 5 runoff results: John Park elected mayor; Atlanta BOE member Tamara Jones loses

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County’s Dec. 5 runoff election results show John Park will be the next mayor of Brookhaven. They also show incumbent District 7 Atlanta School Board member Tamara Jones lost to challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

Michael Diaz defeated incumbent Linley Jones (incumbent) in the race for Brookhaven City Council District 1. In Doraville, Carrie Armistead defeated MC Naser in the race for District 2 Post 2. In Stonecrest, Terry Fye defeated incumbent Rob Turner in the race for city council District 2 Post 2.

Here are the results provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections.

To see the Fulton County election results in the Atlanta School Board District 7 race, click here.

