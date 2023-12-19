Decatur City Commission approves agreement for sidewalk repairs

Here’s are the sidewalks that will be repaired:

“The City has previously employed Georgia Safe Sidewalks to repair vertical separations between sidewalk panels,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer said. “Georgia Safe Sidewalks utilizes a patented process and equipment to repair sidewalks and is the sole source provider in Georgia for this technology. The process cuts the sidewalk to a smooth slope, utilizes a dust collection system, and provides GPS points that can be integrated into our maintenance and repair database for GIS analysis and documentation.”

The sidewalk repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin in March. The work will take about eight days to complete.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Dec. 18 regular meeting, approved an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for up to $53,000 for repairs to sidewalks throughout the city.

In other sidewalk news, the city commission established a project budget of $60,000 and awarded a contract to IMS Infrastructure Management Services in the amount of $50,475 for a pavement and sidewalk assessment. The assessment will look at about 60 centerline miles of residential streets and 82 miles of sidewalks.

“Deliverables include a pavement condition index scoring for all road pavement segments and sidewalk condition index for all collected sidewalk segments and ramps,” Scharer said.

In other business:

– The city commission approved an agreement with Musco Sports Lighting for $215,000 for athletic field lighting at Ebster Field, establish a project budget of $280,000 and approved an agreement with Georgia Power for $40,000 to install the electrical service needed for the lighting.

“This project includes conversion of Ebster Field from a natural to synthetic turf surface and installation of new LED athletic field lighting,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon wrote in a memo. “A project budget of $1.75 million has been approved in the FY 2023-24 city budget. An agreement was approved in November with Precision Turf and Breedlove Land Planning for design-build and other pre-construction services for the project. The athletic field lighting is being purchased separately from the field construction to save contractor fees.”

– The city commission approved an alcoholic beverage license for Green Ginger for the sale for consumption on premises of wine, beer and spirituous liquors. Green Ginger has a new owner. The new owner had to apply for a change in ownership on the alcoholic beverage license.

– The city commission also approved additional items for the South Housing Village, an agreement with Arborguard Tree Specialists for maintenance of downtown street trees, and agreements for on-call professional design and engineering services.

