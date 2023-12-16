Decatur City Commission to consider agreement for sidewalk repairs

Decatur City Commission to consider agreement for sidewalk repairsDecatur City Hall. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 18, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.
The work session will focus on an update about grants. During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for up to $53,000 for repairs to sidewalks throughout the city.
To access the meeting, follow these instructions:
To view the agenda, click here.
This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways:
1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St.
2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/98618027897. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.)
NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video
If approved, the work would take about eight days to complete. The sidewalk repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin in March.
“The City has previously employed Georgia Safe Sidewalks to repair vertical separations between sidewalk panels,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer wrote in a memo. “Georgia Safe Sidewalks utilizes a patented process and equipment to repair sidewalks and is the sole source provider in Georgia for this technology. The process cuts the sidewalk to a smooth slope, utilizes a dust collection system, and provides GPS points that can be integrated into our maintenance and repair database for GIS analysis and documentation.”
Here’s are the proposed sidewalks to be repaired:
In other business:
– The city commission will consider approving an agreement with Musco Sports Lighting for $215,000 for athletic field lighting at Ebster Field, establish a project budget of $280,000 and approve an agreement with Georgia Power for $40,000 to install the electrical service needed for the lighting.
“This project includes conversion of Ebster Field from a natural to synthetic turf surface and installation of new LED athletic field lighting,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon wrote in a memo. “A project budget of $1.75 million has been approved in the FY 2023-24 city budget. An agreement was approved in November with Precision Turf and Breedlove Land Planning for design-build and other pre-construction services for the project. The athletic field lighting is being purchased separately from the field construction to save contractor fees.”
– The city commission will consider approving an alcoholic beverage license for Green Ginger for the sale for consumption on premises of wine, beer and spirituous liquors. Green Ginger has a new owner. The new owner has to apply for a change in ownership on the alcoholic beverage license.
– The city commission will consider additional approvals for the South Housing Village, an agreement with Arborguard Tree Specialists for maintenance of downtown street trees, and agreements for on-call professional design and engineering services.
