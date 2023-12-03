Decatur City Commission to consider agreements related to Legacy Park track, field construction

Decatur City Commission to consider agreements related to Legacy Park track, field constructionThe planned improvements include a new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, a field house and improvements to the existing gym. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 4, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6:15 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.
The work session will focus on an updated from the Decatur Tourism Bureau and the downtown ambassador program.
During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving an agreement with Sports Turf Company for about $6 million for the construction and installation of the track and field at Legacy Park. The city commission will also consider approving a project budget of $7 million.
To access the meeting, follow these instructions:
To view the agenda, click here.
This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways:
1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St.
2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/95223629480. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.)
NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video
The project is a joint venture between the city and City Schools of Decatur. Both boards approved the design of the track and field over the summer. On Monday night, the city commission will consider amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with the school board to increase the financial commitment of both entities to $3.5 million for the project.
The city and the school board had each previously committed to contributing $3 million to the track and field.
Here are the other agenda items related to the track and field project:
– Recommend approval of an agreement with Musco Sports Lighting in the amount of $308,000 for athletic field lighting.
– Recommend approval of an agreement with Breedlove Land Planning the amount of $60,000 for construction administration.
– Recommend approval of an agreement with the Georgia Power Company in the amount of $50,000 for utility relocation.
In other business:
– The city commission will consider approving traffic-calming measures for Adair Street between West Howard Avenue and West Ponce de Leon Avenue.
The city kicked off the traffic-calming initiative in December 2022. The city and its planning consultant, Atkins, were working to develop options for traffic-calming for Adair Street between West Ponce de Leon Avenue and West Howard Avenue.
Features of the plan include new raised crosswalks installed across Adair Street at Hibernia and Emerson avenues, on-street parking between Cottonwood Place and West Ponce de Leon Avenue will be shifted to the east side of Adair Street, and new traffic control signs and additional streetlights will be added, among other traffic-calming measures, according to the city’s website.
– The city commission will consider intervening in the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan. The city would advocate for energy efficiency and more access to renewable energy as the city plays a role in Georgia Power’s process to plan its electricity demand and strategies to meet needs over the next several years.
Last year, the city of Decatur, along with the city of Savannah, Athens-Clarke County, and DeKalb County formed a coalition to help with improving Georgia Power’s existing and proposed energy-efficiency programs, enhancing customers’ access to demand and usage data, and increasing access to renewable energy and distributed energy resources for residential and commercial customers.
Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has to be approved by the state Public Service Commission
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.