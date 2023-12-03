Decatur City Commission to consider agreements related to Legacy Park track, field construction

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 4, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6:15 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on an updated from the Decatur Tourism Bureau and the downtown ambassador program.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving an agreement with Sports Turf Company for about $6 million for the construction and installation of the track and field at Legacy Park. The city commission will also consider approving a project budget of $7 million.