Decatur Dish discusses biggest stories of 2023, Taste of Home series

Decatur, GA — The final Decatur Dish of 2023 covered the biggest stories in DeKalb County in 2023 and included a discussion about contributor Anila Yoganathan’s “A Taste of Home” series.

Here’s the episode, courtesy of Atlanta News First:

To see previous Decatur Dish episodes, click here. Decatur Dish typically airs on Atlanta News First+ at 12:30 p.m. To watch the show live, click here. You can also watch the show on the Atlanta News First app. For more information about the app, click here.

Decatur Dish, produced in partnership with Atlanta News First, will return on Jan. 9, 2024.

