Decatur resident stabbed during home invasion

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a home invasion on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Police say the suspect stabbed the resident in the hand. Police took the suspect into custody after tasing him, Sgt. John Bender said.

“On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Decatur Police responded to a burglary in progress within the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue,” Bender said. “While responding to the location, officers were flagged down by a resident in the 900 block of Clairemont Avenue. The resident stated there was a suspect in his house, and the suspect stabbed him in the hand. Officers entered the residence and were confronted by an adult male suspect holding a knife. The suspect refused verbal commands to drop the weapon. Officers deployed a TASER device and took the suspect into custody without further incident.”

The victim told police that the suspect entered his home and put a knife against his body, demanding money.

“The victim and suspect began to struggle when the victim was stabbed,” Bender said. “The suspect forced the victim into the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to steal it, but was unsuccessful. The victim then escaped from the suspect and flagged down the responding officer.”

Police identified the suspect as Leshonn Pack, 21, of Riverdale, Ga. He is charged with home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, kidnapping and obstructing a police officer.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.