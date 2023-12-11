Decatur School Board to consider adopting grading policy

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and virtually via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the school board will hold the second reading and vote on the grading policy. CSD has not had a formal grading policy. The draft policy outlines a four-point grading scale for kindergarten through fifth grade, and a 100-point scale for grades 6-12.

For more information about grading policies and procedures, click here.

Here is the meeting schedule for Dec. 12:

Executive Session: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Prework Session: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Work Session: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Board Meeting: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Public Comment: 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions:

To view the meeting agendas, click here. To join the meetings via Zoom, click here. To join by phone, dial+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. The CSDBoE welcomes and encourages citizens to attend its meetings. The board offers an opportunity for City of Decatur residents, businesses, organizations, school system employees, or students to address the board at its regular business meeting(s). To allow time for the Board’s other business, Public Comment will ordinarily be limited to one hour or 20 speakers. At the Board’s discretion, the comment period may be extended for a specified amount of time or a specific number of additional speakers. In-person attendees can register upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Commenters will use a no-touch microphone. Guest attending via Zoom and wishing to make public comment must complete the public comment form. Anyone wishing to address the Board must be signed up prior to the start of public comment. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.

The draft grading policy also provides definitions for when to assign each grade for the four-point scale. The 100-point scale for middle and high school focuses on the mastery of state standards.

Students in the International Baccalaureate program would also be evaluated based on the IB middle years program and the IB diploma program. Additionally, the policy outlines high school grade point averages and that bonus points will only be awarded for advanced coursework.

In 2021, the district formed a grading task force that was charged with studying equitable grading practices and offering recommendations. Last year, CSD implemented some of the recommendations from the task force.

Some of the recommendations from the task force included having a consistent grading system and platform, no longer using ManageBac for general grade recording and reporting, relating all grading to the mastery of content standards, and implementing clear policies, parameters, and boundaries around make-ups and retakes, according to a previous presentation.

In other business, Also during the regular meeting, the school board will consider approving an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement between CSD, the city of Decatur and the Public Facilities Authority to increase its financial contribution for the track and field at Legacy Park. The school board will also consider approving the $7 million construction contract. The city commission approved these items on Dec. 4.

During the work session, the school board will discuss a literacy two-year plan and a student services update.

