Decatur to install raised crosswalks, new signs and streetlights on Adair Street

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Dec. 4 regular meeting, approved traffic-calming measures for Adair Street between West Howard Avenue and West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The city kicked off the traffic-calming initiative in December 2022. The city and its planning consultant, Atkins, were working to develop options for traffic-calming for Adair Street between West Ponce de Leon Avenue and West Howard Avenue.

“This is a follow on to the planning that we did for the Atlanta railroad crossing, which will extend Adair across the railroad tracks,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon said. “There was some concern about the traffic generated by that impacting the Adair Street neighborhood, so we went ahead and got started on this.”

Features of the traffic-calming plan include new raised crosswalks installed across Adair Street at Hibernia and Emerson avenues, on-street parking between Cottonwood Place and West Ponce de Leon Avenue will be shifted to the east side of Adair Street, and new traffic control signs and additional streetlights will be added, among other traffic-calming measures, Saxon said.

The on-street parking on the west side of Adair Street will remain between Cottonwood Place and West Howard Avenue.

“I do think it makes it safer if you’re letting kids off at the park,” Saxon said. “I think it’s going to be about 10 or 12 [parking spaces].”

There will also be a don’t block the box treatment at the intersection of West Ponce de Leon Avenue and Adair Street. And a new streetlight

On-street share the road pavement markings will be installed as well to accommodate bicyclists on Adair Street. The current proposal does not include extending the sidewalk on the west side of the 300 block of Adair Street, between West Ponce de Leon Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

“We don’t have the money for it in the budget and as we got to the point where we were beginning to make this recommendation, I went out and visited the residents who live in the area where the sidewalk would be built. There was significant objection,” Saxon said.

He added that residents had enough questions that Saxon wanted to do further community engagement.

There is currently a sidewalk on the west side of the street that extends from West Howard Avenue just passed Emerson Avenue, but it does not go all the way to West Ponce de Leon Avenue. The sidewalk on the east side of the street extends throughout the whole corridor.

“This points out to me the intricacies and the task of treating a whole corridor, which is the right thing to do. It’s the most holistic process and I think would have the most benefit and make the safest street and complete street,” Commissioner Kelly Walsh said.

She added that it’s tough to see a gap in the sidewalk like what’s seen on the east side of Adair Street.

“I think we have to press that topic and keep talking about the importance of pedestrian safety,” Walsh said.

To see the plan, click here.

