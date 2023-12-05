Decaturish is thisclose to reaching its fall fundraising goal

Share

We’re almost there, folks. But time is of the essence.

The Decaturish fall fundraiser ends on Dec. 21. We’ve raised $18,552 toward our4 goal of $25,000. To contribute, click here. This is a critical time for Decaturish and we need your help. Any amount you can give could be appreciated.

Here’s what some of our recent contributors have had to say about our work:

“Thank you for your important contribution to our community.” – Jim

“Keep up the good reporting.” – Maya

“Thank you for shedding light on our community and sharing local insights. We support independent journalism.” – Kudzu Antiques

“Thank you for your coverage of important local news and events. We appreciate you all.” – Nathan

“Your detailed coverage of local issues is invaluable. Thank you!” – James

“We appreciate the work you do to keep our community informed!” – Laurie

To make a contribution, click here.