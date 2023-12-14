Decaturish team will be taking time off for the holidays

Share

Dear readers,

We have appreciated your support and readership during 2023. Our team has enjoyed the work, but as we wind down 2023, it’s time to take a step back to rest and reflect. The Decaturish team will be taking some time off between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2.

We will not stop publishing completely because we can’t completely cut ourselves off from our community. But we will be taking some days off, as needed, and publishing at a more sporadic pace than you’re used to seeing from us. We will send out the Friday Dish email on Dec. 22, but not Dec. 29. Our Monday events email will go out as planned on Dec. 18, but not on Dec. 25. The Decaturish Insider email will go out on Jan. 1 as planned.

While we’re taking time off, we’ll be running content from our media partners at Atlanta News First and WABE, as well as some stories we’ve been holding so we could run them during the holidays. If you have any breaking news tips or letters to the editor you’d like to run over the next two weeks, please send that to [email protected] and [email protected].

We’d like to give a special thanks to our advertisers and subscribers for your help keeping this website afloat during 2023. We could not do it without you. Also, thank you to everyone who helped us meet and exceed our $25,000 fundraising goal ahead of our Dec. 21 deadline. That meant so much to us, and we’re so grateful for that additional support.

Dan, Zoe and the entire Decaturish team hopes everyone has a great holiday season and a prosperous new year.

