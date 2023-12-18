DeKalb BOE chair who had medical emergency is ‘grateful’ for community support

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb Board of Education’s Dec. 11 meeting ended abruptly after Board Chair Dijion DaCosta Sr had a medical emergency.

DaCosta lost consciousness toward the end of the meeting and was transported to a local hospital for continued evaluation. According to the district, DaCosta regained consciousness and was alert and answering questions before he left for the hospital. A spokesperson for the district said, “He’s at home resting comfortably with family and friends.”

The school board had completed most of its business before DaCosta’s medical emergency.

DaCosta received an outpouring of support from the community following the incident. He has released a statement thanking the community for the prayers and well wishes for his speedy recovey.

Here’s DaCosta’s full statement:

I am deeply grateful for the prayers and well wishes received since Monday. Currently, I am recovering well and following my doctor’s advice to rest as I return to full health. It is no exaggeration that the outpouring of compassion and kindness has incredibly humbled my family and me. Your thoughtfulness is a testament to our community’s strength and caring nature. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. — Diijon DaCosta, Sr., Chair

Writer Jaedon Mason contributed to this story.

