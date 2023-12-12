DeKalb County opening warming centers Dec. 12-15

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open warming centers on Dec. 12-15, starting at 8 p.m. each night.

Anyone staying at the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, doing a temperature check and social distancing, according to a press release.

Temperatures are likely to be in the 30s throughout the week, getting as low as 34 degrees on Dec. 12 and 32 degrees on Thursday, according to Atlanta News First.

Here are the locations of the warming centers:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

