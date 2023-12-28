DeKalb County opening warming centers Dec. 28-29

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open five warming centers on Thursday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 29, starting at 8

p.m. each night, according to a press release.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on Thursday and Friday, according to Atlanta News First.

Here are the locations of the warming centers:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

