DeKalb County opens warming centers Dec. 17-19

DeKalb County, GA — In response to cold temperatures, DeKalb County is opening its warming centers.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, starting at 8 p.m. each night to use at the following locations: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

