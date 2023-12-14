DeKalb County Police hosting winter clothing drive; DeKalb County hosting food distribution

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department will host its annual winter clothing drive on Friday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb Police Headquarters, located at 1960 W. Exchange Place in Tucker.

The clothing drive will be outside the headquarters in the roundabout. The community is encouraged to donate gently used shoes and coats or new socks. Donations for all sizes and genders are requested.

DeKalb County will also host a food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. The county is partnering with local faith leaders and community groups to give out 5,000 boxes of vegetables, chicken hindquarters and fruit, according to a press release. Residents will also receive snacks for children that include candy canes.

“The high cost of groceries will make it difficult for hard-working families to put food on their tables during this festive holiday season,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Food distributions will be held at the following locations:

– Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

– Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

– Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

In addition to the churches, DeKalb County is partnering with the Chamblee Coalition for Homelessness and La Vision Newspaper. The county is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the produce and chicken.



In other holiday news:

– Wellroot hosted is Christmas events last weekend. The winter wonderland parted benefitted Wellroot’s network of families in Tucker, Gainesville and Augusta. Attendees played games, enjoyed visits with Santa, as well as treats and gifts, according to a press release.

New this year, Wellroot had a Santa Shop where parents could pick out gifts for their kids, and kids would pick out gifts for their parents in the kids version of the Santa Shop. The Christmas events this year were expanded to people in all of Wellroot’s programs, not only the foster care programs. The children, youth and young adults in Wellroot’s programs were also able to ask for one “big ticket item” up to $150 in value.

Wellroot is also encouraging individuals and businesses to apply for the Fostering Success Tax Credit. Anyone interested would need to apply, get approved and make a donation prior to Dec. 31 to get the tax credit.

The new tax credit allows Georgia residents to allocate funds to young people as they transition into adulthood. The Fostering Success Act was passed in 2022 and established a $20 million qualified foster child donation credit program. The money is distributed to various nonprofits operating aging-out programs, and targets people ages 18-25 who still need support, according to the Saporta Report. As of Nov. 30, there’s about $17.9 million remaining in the program, a spokesperson for Wellroot said.

– The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office will adjust its hours for the holidays. Online services and kiosk options are also available daily, including holidays and weekends.

Here is the holiday schedule:

– Open Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Closed on Dec. 25-26

– Open Dec. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Closed Jan. 1

“With the holiday season upon us, we are reminding customers that most property tax and motor vehicle services can be handled online or at a kiosk daily,” Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson said. “Taxpayers may go online to access their property information, sign up for e-bill alerts, apply for a homestead exemption, renew their vehicle registration, check their vehicle title and insurance status, and more. There are also several self-service tag renewal kiosks conveniently located at participating Kroger stores in DeKalb.”

Property tax information is available at publicaccess.dekalbtax.org. Motor vehicle e-services are available at eservices.drives.ga.gov. To find a tag kiosk, visit gamvexpress.com.

For walk-in service, customers should expect delays before and after the holidays. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time or customers may join the virtual waitlist for same-day service.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.