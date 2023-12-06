DeKalb County Public Library hosting Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival in December, January

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Public Library is hosting the 2023 Doris. K. Wells Heritage Festival throughout the next two months. Spanning from December 2023 and January 2024, the celebration brings a variety of programs to the library.

The Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival is an annual celebration of the diverse communities in DeKalb County. It is named in honor of DeKalb County Public Library’s first African American librarian, the late Doris K. Wells. There will be over 20 programs, featuring storytelling, food, crafts, informational workshops and more, according to a press release.

“We invite everyone to join us in a two-month celebration of stories, traditions and shared experiences,” said Alison Weissinger, director of the DeKalb County Public Library. “Our aim is to foster a sense of community and appreciation for the rich heritage that makes DeKalb County so special.”

All events are free and open to the public. Some of the events include:

– Gullah Tales and Stories of Strength and Perseverance on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at County Line-Ellenwood Library. Storyteller LaDoris Bias-Davis will bring to life Gullah tales, African American folktales and more.

– First Fruits, Family and Community Kwanzaa Celebration on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Flat Shoals Library. Author, percussionist and storyteller Jerry G. White will entertain the audience at this interactive program with drums, dancing, music and storytelling.

– Frederick Douglas Reese Foundation Discussion and Exhibit on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at County Line-Ellenwood Library. The grandsons of civil rights activist Dr. Frederick D. Reese will educate participants about the Selma Teachers’ March and how the actions of their grandfather and the “Courageous Eight” shaped the Voting Rights Act.

The Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival originated in 1983 as the Kwanzaa Awareness Festival at Scott Candler Library. Over 1,000 people attended the inaugural event. Since then, the festival has grown into an annual, two-month celebration.

For more information and the schedule of events, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.