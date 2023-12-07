DeKalb Schools calendar proposal includes 5-day fall break

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools students may get a full five-day fall break under a proposed calendar being considered by the school board.

The calendar, which would run through the 2026 school year, will be discussed at the school board’s Dec. 11 meeting, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. and be held at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The meetings typically begin with a lengthy, closed-door executive session. The public comment portion of the meeting is at 5:45 p.m.

In recent years, DeKalb Schools has treated fall break like a long weekend, giving students the Friday and Monday off from school. Other school districts in the metro Atlanta area have weeklong fall breaks.

There are two calendars being considered. Option A proposes a Fall Break in 2024 from Oct. 14 through Oct. 18. It would also include a week-long February break in 2025 from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21, in addition to spring break, which would be held April 7 through April 11.

Option B does not include the February break. To see both calendars, click here.

In other business, the school board is considering spending $750,000 on access control, intrusion detection and video surveillance systems. It’s described as a “district-wide physical security project.”

“A vast majority of the district’s facilities have aged physical security equipment that needs to be replaced,” the agenda says. “The installation of recent state-of-the-art physical security components will also include critical and transforming integration of these technology components that allows for better end-user access, monitoring, and operations experiences. A comprehensive assessment is being conducted that will yield a district-wide plan for addressing the digital transformation of our aged physical security infrastructure. This plan along with a spending request will be presented to the Board of Education for approval at a later date.”

To see the full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting, click here.

