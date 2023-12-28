Type to search

Driver in critical condition after DeKalb County crash, police say

Decatur DeKalb County

Atlanta News First Dec 28, 2023
Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County early Thursday morning, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight to the 600 block of Decatur Village Way, off Scott Boulevard in the Decatur area, in reference to a vehicle accident.

Police said it appears the driver of a Sedan hit a parked tractor-trailer, causing it to veer and strike a utility pole.

Footage from the scene shows the car turned over on its side.

Police said the driver was freed and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story

