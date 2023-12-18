Druid Hills High principal taking leave of absence

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The principal of Druid Hills High School is taking a leave of absence, a spokesperson for the district told Decaturish.

“Principal Mark Joyner is currently on approved personal leave due to a family matter,” a letter to families says. “During this period, Mr. Joyner will be stepping away from his daily responsibilities as principal. The duration of his leave is currently undetermined, but we extend our deepest, heartfelt wishes to Mr. Joyner and his family during this time.”

The school will have “enhanced, collaborative leadership support” during Joyner’s absence, the letter says.

Here’s the full letter:

Greetings Druid Hills High School Families, Staff, and Stakeholders, As the Area Superintendent for High Schools in the DeKalb County School District, I am writing to inform you of a temporary change in leadership at our school. Principal Mark Joyner is currently on approved personal leave due to a family matter. During this period, Mr. Joyner will be stepping away from his daily responsibilities as principal. The duration of his leave is currently undetermined, but we extend our deepest, heartfelt wishes to Mr. Joyner and his family during this time. In his absence, we have arranged for enhanced, collaborative leadership support for Druid Hills High School. This includes myself, and members of the High School Area Office team, such as Mr. Ennis Harvey, Executive Administrator for High Schools ([email protected]), and Ms. Raifa Russ, Culture and Climate Coordinator ([email protected]). We are also in the process of appointing an interim administrator to oversee the school’s day-to-day operations. As always, you can reach out to the Druid Hills High School Administrative Team for immediate needs or concerns by calling the school’s main office at 678-874-6302 or via email: — Ms. Arnitra Darden: [email protected] — Mr. Larrando Alexander: [email protected] — Ms. Charvonne Bailey: [email protected] — Dr. Chana Jackson: [email protected] Additionally, I am available for further assistance or queries by calling the High School Area Office at (678) 676-1079 or by emailing me directly at [email protected]. We appreciate your understanding and continued partnership during this transitional phase. Our commitment to the welfare and success of our students, staff, and families remains a top priority. Respectfully, Norman C. Sauce III, Ed.D., Area Superintendent – High Schools

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.