Fitness studio using electro-muscle stimulation opens in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Body20 celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Decatur. The fitness center combines technology and fitness to give its customers a full body workout in 20 minutes.

Body20 uses electron-muscle stimulation technology. Those working out at Body20 are given a base layer and a suit with the conductors to wear while they do low impact strength or cardio exercises.

“It’s a one-on-one training session with a personal trainer that guides our members through a customized one-on-program,” Owner Marci Nessing said. “With that super suit…it gives your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout, and we’re doing this all without the need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.”

The studio allows for three to four people to work out at the same time with their personal trainers. Each station is equipped with a workout bench and a device that allows the trainers to adjust the EMS suit and how level at which it stimulates muscles.

Members then work their way up in their workout program to meet their fitness goals and determine what how strong of a sensation they should feel with the suit. Body20 offers monthly memberships that range from four to eight sessions per month. The staff recommends a membership based on an individual’s fitness goals.

Currently, members can book a time to work out. Beginning in January, there will be an option for members to choose a coach and book times with them.

Nessing and her business partner, Tim Vanderham, were looking an opportunity in the last couple of years to look into franchising. Body20 felt like a natural fit for the pair as they are both passionate about fitness and Vanderham works in the technology field.

“It was something that I felt like anybody could experience the benefits of this type of workout,” Nessing said. “Fitness has been an integral part of my life [since I was] a child.”

Hour long sessions in the gym may not be appealing or accessible to some, and Body20 aims to provide an option that fits better into busy schedules. The goal is to get people in and out in about 30 minutes.

Over the summer, the staff worked on selling monthly memberships while the studio was being built out in the Modera development. The studio opened on Oct. 30 for its founding members and is now open to the public. Body20 has about 200 members so far.

Walking into Body20 for the first time, one can try a complimentary 12-minute demo session with a trainer. They get fitted for their suit, and the first workout any new customer tries is the demo session that includes eight minutes of strength training and four minutes of cardio.

“It’s a great sample of what those EMS impulses feel like on your muscles, the types of exercises that we do, the type of training and guidance that you get from those coaches in the space,” Nessing said.

The first time Vanderham did the workout program, he was sore for a couple of days, but he fell in love with it and the depth of the workout.

“I’ve always been finding a way, because I’m so busy with my corporate job, on how can I get a great workout but with less time,” Vanderham told Decaturish at the ribbon cutting. “When I found that I could get a deep workout, in 20 minutes work my entire body out with low impact, and then I felt the results and saw the results, it was awesome.”

Vanderham said he is excited about hearing from the studio’s members about the impact they are seeing. He is looking forward to continuing to see members’ results and see them transform.

As Body20 celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday evening, Nessing said she was proud of her staff.

“It’s been a long road coming, and it’s fun to celebrate it,” Nessing said.

Body20 is located at 163 Clairemont Avenue, suite 200A and there is parking available in the Modera parking garage. For more information or to book a training session, click here. The studio is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

