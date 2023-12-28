Judge upholds Georgia’s newly-revised political maps

Share

By Sam Gringlas | WABE

A federal judge has approved Georgia’s newly-revised political maps for Congress and the state legislature, a win for Republicans who sought to preserve their partisan advantage while adding new majority-Black districts required by the court.

“The Court finds that the General Assembly fully complied with this Court’s order,” U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in a Thursday ruling.

The court’s decision to approve the new Republican-drawn maps comes over the objections of the civil rights and religious groups who first sued over Georgia’s maps. They argued that the revised district lines continue to illegally dilute the power of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The new Congressional map creates a new majority-Black Congressional district on the west side of Metro Atlanta, but in exchange, dismantles Congressional District 7, a Democratic-voting district on the other side of the city that was not majority-Black, but where Black, Asian American and Latino voters comprise a majority. That will almost certainly allow Georgia Republicans to maintain their 9-5 advantage in Congress.

Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat who now represents Congressional District 7, announced Thursday that she will run instead in the new majority-Black district, the new Congressional District 6.

“I hope that the judicial system will not allow the state legislature to suppress the will of Georgia voters,” she wrote in a statement. “However, if the maps passed by the state legislature stand for the 2024 election cycle, I will be running for re-election to Congress in GA-06 because too much is at stake to stand down.”

When Jones, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, ordered additional majority-Black districts in Georgia, he warned the lawmakers against eliminating “minority opportunity” districts elsewhere. But in Thursday’s ruling, he said he was referring specifically to Black voters.

“This Court has made no finding that Black voters in Georgia politically join with another minority group or groups and that white voters vote as a bloc to defeat the candidate of choice of that minority coalition,” Jones wrote.