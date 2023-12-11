Leadership DeKalb announces new executive director

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Leadership DeKalb’s Board of Directors has announced Shara Sanders will serve as the next executive director. She took over the role on Dec. 1.

Sanders had been the interim executive director since July 2022. Since then, she has navigated the class of 2023 through its return to in-person program days and two-day opening and closing retreats, according to a press release. Sanders also helped implement new alumni social events, and she is looking forward to working with the class of 2024.

As the interim executive director, Sanders evaluated and sought feedback from alumni and class participants about programs and operations, met and re-engaged alumni, built relationships with DeKalb County community partners and planned for the future of Leadership DeKalb. She looks forward to working on new strategic and fundraising plans as well as providing new opportunities for Leadership DeKalb to connect, learn, and serve. Board Chair Mike Jacobs says,

“We are excited to work with Shara as our executive director and remove ‘interim’ from her title,” Leadership DeKalb Board Chair Mike Jacobs said. “She has helped Leadership DeKalb move forward from the difficult times the pandemic brought us. We look forward to all the great things she will do to connect leaders with one another and deepen their understanding of our vibrant and dynamic community.”

Sanders practiced labor and employment and general litigation law for 10 years before taking time off to focus on family. She returned to the practice of law in 2018 at Sugarman Law and continued practicing there while serving as the interim executive director.

As president-elect of the Junior League of DeKalb County, Sanders participated in Leadership DeKalb’s Class of 2017. She also served on the Leadership DeKalb Board of Directors from 2019-2022.

