Melissa Etheridge will headline Amplify Decatur in 2024

Decatur, GA — Grammy-award winning artist Melissa Etheridge will headline the Amplify Decatur music festival in 2024.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 14.

Here’s the full announcement:

Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, the critically acclaimed folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama will appear at the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival taking place Saturday, April 13 on the downtown Decatur Square. Early bird (discounted) tickets go on sale at AmplifyDecatur.org on Thursday, December 14.

The festival will also feature Run Katie Run and a performance by the to-be-determined winners of a Decatur High School Battle of the Bands to be held February 4 at Eddie’s Attic.

Festival tickets will go on sale December 14 as part of an early-bird special, where a limited number of tickets will be available at reduced pricing through December 31.

Early bird and standard ticket pricing (beginning January 1) are as follows:

— General Admission: $65 | $75

— VIP: $175 | $195

— Premium VIP: $245 | $275

Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events in and around the downtown Decatur Square on Friday, April 12 and a tribute to Bruce Springsteen at Eddie’s Attic on the evening of Sunday, April 14. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amplify Decatur is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic.

All proceeds from the festival weekend will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

“We’re so excited about this incredible group of performers and the opportunity to support the vital work of Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Decatur Education Foundation,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board. “The unwavering support from the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and all of our wonderful sponsors, especially Lenz, is vital to Amplify’s mission of celebrating these locally-based non-profits and enhancing our community through the power of live music.”

The 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival featuring Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama, and Run Katie Run. 3-11 p.m. April 13. $75-$275. Decatur Square, at 101 East Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030. AmplifyDecatur.org.

Amplify My Community was founded in 2010 and is based in Decatur, Georgia. Its mission is to leverage the universal love of music to fight poverty at the local level. To date, Amplify has produced more than 120 concerts, and raised and donated more than $575,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations — including more than $360,000 in Decatur. Amplify has held concert series in Atlanta, Athens, Decatur, Suwanee, and Duluth, Georgia; Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlottesville, Virginia, and featured acts such as Indigo Girls, Lucinda Williams, Ben Harper, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, Blind Boys of Alabama, Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Rodney Crowell, The War & Treaty, Patty Griffin, James McMurtry, John Paul White, Son Volt, Justin Townes Earle, Bruce Hornsby, Milk Carton Kids, Ricky Skaggs, Julien Baker, Drivin’ N Cryin’, Junior Brown, Amanda Shires, Bobby Bare, Jr., Lucero, Colin Meloy, The Mavericks, Shawn Mullins, The Lone Bellow, The Jayhawks, Jay Farrar, and Harold Holloway & Co.

Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s mission is to help families facing homelessness settle into safe, stable homes and build healthy lives filled with peace, hope, and opportunity. Founded in 1969, Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) offers transitional housing, shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing programs. DMC’s programs span the entire spectrum of currently recognized homelessness interventions. To accomplish this, DCM partners with 35 congregations from 14 denominations as well as private foundations, universities and schools, government agencies, community groups, and local businesses.

Decatur Education Foundation works together with the City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority, and City of Decatur to bolster community efforts and ensure that ALL students have the resources, opportunities, and experiences in order to foster their growth and ensure their academic success.