No injuries reported after driver hits utility pole at Greater Decatur Starbucks

Greater Decatur, GA — A driver hit a utility pole at the Starbucks in Greater Decatur on Monday, Dec. 18.

The pole broke and firefighters briefly directed traffic away from the scene, but there were no injuries. A spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said, “We responded to 2601 N Decatur Road around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a single vehicle accident. The driver struck a utility pole outside the business, but no injuries were reported.”

The Starbucks is located at the Suburban Plaza shopping center and is usually busy, with an attendant directing traffic in the parking lot adjacent to the drive-thru during peak hours.

