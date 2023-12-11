(PHOTOS) Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square

Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10. The celebration included music, entertainment, crafts and donuts and hot latkes.
Chabad Intown founder and director Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman lights the menorah on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman speaks during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Intown founder and director Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman lights the menorah on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman dances with children during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People have latkes and donuts during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A father dances with his son during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather to catch gifts dropped from a city of Decatur fire truck during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People reach for gifts dropped from a city of Decatur fire truck during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wolf Hirsh, 4, spins a mini dreidel during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Barbara, Aylanah, Mycah and Evan Blum pose for a photo in front of the menorah during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Pyro Princess” Dona Georgieva performs a fire act during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Pyro Princess” Dona Georgieva performs a fire act during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ariana Metchik dances with her daughter Acacia Gaddis during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
With Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman beside her, city of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett speaks during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lucey Karlsberg, 6, sings a song with other children during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alison Halpin is bundled up for the cold, wet weather during the Chabad Intown Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
