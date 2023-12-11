(PHOTOS) Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square

Share

Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting on the Decatur Square on Sunday, Dec. 10. The celebration included music, entertainment, crafts and donuts and hot latkes.

