(PHOTOS) Clarkston holds annual holiday festival and tree lighting

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston held its annual holiday festival and tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8. Activities included arts and crafts, music, cookies and hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and fireworks.
Clarkston Councilmember Awet Eyasu’s daughter Karen gets her face painted by Anabelle Charles from Café Face Painting during the city’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Megan Walker and her son Stephen check out a snowman during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by convertible during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elilta Michael, 5, (front) plays in the “snow” during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicholis Moreno visits with Santa Claus during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus talk with children during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Snow” falls in Clarkston during the city’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston Interim City Manager Tammi Sadler Jones enjoys the “snow” during the city’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson (center) checks out the “snow” during the city’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus light the tree during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Woman’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks show during the city of Clarkston’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks (right) talks to attendees during the city’s annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
