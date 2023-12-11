(PHOTOS) Clarkston holds annual holiday festival and tree lighting

Share

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston held its annual holiday festival and tree Lighting at the Clarkston Women’s Club on Church Street on Friday, Dec. 8. Activities included arts and crafts, music, cookies and hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and fireworks.

