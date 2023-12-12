(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates its bicentennial

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur celebrated its bicentennial on Saturday, Dec. 9, with a full day of events that included a community parade and celebration on the Square that ended with a 200th birthday fireworks show.

The city had a full weekend of events that also included a screening of the 200 Stories project on Sunday, Dec. 10. After the screening, Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett told Decaturish that it felt good to celebrate over the weekend.

“It feels amazing to be able to celebrate a city that I love and celebrate in a way that I hope is meaningful and helps shape our future,” Garrett said. “It’s been a really great weekend – a fun and different experience, which I think is how we like to do things in Decatur.”

In the years to come for the city, Garrett hopes the city can learn from its history and hopes the feeling of community remains.

“I hope that Decatur will never lose the specialness that is a part of Decatur, that we won’t lose the feeling of community that we share and that we’ll get better,” Garrett said. “I think that’s what we all want to happen in the future, that we want our children and grandkids and their children and grandkids to know a place like Decatur.”

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this article.

