(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates its bicentennial

Decatur, GA — Decatur celebrated its bicentennial on Saturday, Dec. 9, with a full day of events that included a community parade and celebration on the Square that ended with a 200th birthday fireworks show.
The city had a full weekend of events that also included a screening of the 200 Stories project on Sunday, Dec. 10. After the screening, Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett told Decaturish that it felt good to celebrate over the weekend.
“It feels amazing to be able to celebrate a city that I love and celebrate in a way that I hope is meaningful and helps shape our future,” Garrett said. “It’s been a really great weekend – a fun and different experience, which I think is how we like to do things in Decatur.”
In the years to come for the city, Garrett hopes the city can learn from its history and hopes the feeling of community remains.
“I hope that Decatur will never lose the specialness that is a part of Decatur, that we won’t lose the feeling of community that we share and that we’ll get better,” Garrett said. “I think that’s what we all want to happen in the future, that we want our children and grandkids and their children and grandkids to know a place like Decatur.”
Fireworks top off a day of Decatur Bicentennial festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Parks and Recreation’s Gael Doyle from marketing and communications and Assistant Director Sara Holmes are draped in 200th birthday flags during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jugglers perform during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the 1965 Trinity High School State Champion football team ride in the Decatur Bicentennial parade as it heads up W. Ponce de Leon Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ava Jackson-Bell, 6, leaps in the air at the “Celebration” sculpture during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Commissioners (left to right) Lesa Mayer, George Dusenbury, Tony Powers and Kelly Walsh (Mayor Patti Garrett is behind George Dusenbury) ride in the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold’s dog, Lily Taco, is ready for a closeup during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parks and Recreation Director Greg White poses for a photo during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
New Weapons of Mass Destruction pose for a photo before stepping off for the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kassidy Clark gets a hug from a participant in the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Courtney May (left) and Takumi Cuisine owner Yet-Yuen Cushing stand in front of decorations the restaurant put up to celebrate Decatur’s 200th-birthday on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dogs and their families walk up W. Ponce de Leon Avenue during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cub Scout Pack 4475 is ready to step off for the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard walks in the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lakeside High School Cheerleaders walk in the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker (third from right, back row) poses for a photo with the T-Walk Jumpers jump rope team during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wasted Potential Brass Band performs their way up W. Ponce de Leon Avenue during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bryce waves from the “City with a Heart” float during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeanine and Jon Post dance on the Square during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators react as the Decatur Bicentennial parade passes by on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little bee Leia buzzes up W. Ponce de Leon Avenue with Beecatur participants during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Makers is represented during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Feleshia Harris and her children, Aiden and Amir, celebrate the Decatur Bicentennial during festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fireworks top off a day of Decatur Bicentennial festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Josh Harris, Heather Bird Harris and Jade Harris of Decatur support ongoing advocacy for Muscogee and other indigenous communities during Decatur Bicentennial activities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Bird Harris expressed appreciation for Mayor Patti Garrett’s acknowledgement to the crowd that Decatur sits on land taken from the Muscogee people and slave labor did much of the work building the city. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants from City Schools of Decatur walk in the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators line the street to watch the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Arts Alliance members walk up E. Trinity Place during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kassidy Clark (left) and Brielle Griffin greet a parade participant during the Decatur Bicentennial parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Freedom Band MetroGnomes big band played for the crowd during Decatur Bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-hundred cupcakes were given out during Decatur Bicentennial activities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Singletary shares her wishes for Decatur’s future during bicentennial festivities on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fireworks top off a day of Decatur Bicentennial festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this article.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.