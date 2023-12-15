(PHOTOS) Decatur holds annual bonfire in the Square

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came out to the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, to soak in the holiday spirit and roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast hosted by Decatur Business Association and supervised by Decatur Fire Rescue.
Deborah Daniel (left) and her granddaughter Kaneisha Daniel dressed in festive attire for the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People roast marshmallows on the Decatur Square during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People roast marshmallows on the Decatur Square during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Troy Hamilton and Cora Kandetzki look stylish during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cousins Javanna Rogers (left) and Imani Thompson pose with their marshmallows during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Zaria Banks roasts a marshmallow during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People roast marshmallows on the Decatur Square during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue Chief Toni Washington roasts marshmallows with her grandsons Logan and Lyndon during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jonathan Mitchell eats a gooey roasted marshmallow during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tonesha Jones and Noe Campos pose with their marshmallows during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kareem Engram and his daughter Kienna enjoy the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beau Cole is ready to roast a few marshmallows during the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Firefighter Anthony hoses down the fire pit on the Decatur Square at the end of the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Steam rises from the fire pit behind Sisters Aurora and Kalima Cole while the fire department hoses down the embers at the end of the annual Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Decatur Square Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.