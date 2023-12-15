(PHOTOS) Decatur holds annual bonfire in the Square

Share

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came out to the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 14, to soak in the holiday spirit and roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast hosted by Decatur Business Association and supervised by Decatur Fire Rescue.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.